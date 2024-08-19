Officer-involved shooting incident in shopping plaza parking lot in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland Police are investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Police said that at 1:20 p.m. Monday, they approached a vehicle in the parking lot of the plaza at the 4200 block of US Highway 98. The man then allegedly rammed police cruisers in a parking lot, and one officer shot at him.

The man was not hit by the bullet but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force from the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Office of the State Attorney will investigate the shooting.