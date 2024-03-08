Watch Now
Officer involved in Polk crash that killed 5-year-old girl receives speeding citation: PCSO

Deputies said he was speeding, which resulted in the crash
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 08, 2024
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An officer involved in a crash that left a five-year-old girl dead last November received a citation for speeding, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 23, Auburndale police sergeant Danny Swan was driving a marked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in emergency mode at around 105 miles per hour to assist a sheriff's office deputy around 10 p.m.

As it was approaching the intersection of US 92 and Havendale Boulevard, a blue 2016 Kia sedan driven by Jermanica Anglin entered the intersection after the light turned green and the light for Swan's direction turned red. Despite Swan braking, he collided with the driver's side of Anglin's vehicle at around 68 miles per hour.

Anglin allegedly told investigators that she heard the sirens but thought they were far away and the vehicle next to her moved.

Anglin's daughter, Jalina, was sitting in the backseat, and both were wearing a seatbelt, but deputies said the child was not in a booster seat or approved child restraint device, as required by state statute.

Both Anglin and Jalina were taken to Winter Haven Hospital with injuries, and Jalina passed away.

Swan was uninjured. He received a citation for unlawful speed on March 7. No citation was issued to Anglin due to the tragic circumstances of the crash.

