Girl, 5, killed in Polk crash involving police vehicle

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a Polk County crash on Saturday, after the vehicle she was riding in pulled in front of an Auburndale Police Department vehicle that was responding to an emergency, authorities said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release, an Auburndale police sergeant was responding in emergency mode (with lights and sirens) in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to assist a Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect on U.S. Highway 92 at Old Winter Haven Road, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 9:58 p.m. on US 92 (Magnolia Avenue) at the intersection with Havendale Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation by Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit, the Auburndale police truck had been traveling eastbound on US 92 to the emergency. The other vehicle, a blue 2016 Kia sedan, had been stopped for a red light on northbound Havendale Boulevard.

According to multiple witness statements, when the light changed to green for the northbound lanes, traffic held for the approaching police vehicle. The Kia driver also informed Sheriff’s Office detectives that she heard the sirens, but proceeded into the intersection, because the vehicle next to her moved forward, the press release stated. The Kia crossed into the path of the police vehicle, and the two vehicles collided.

The child, who had been riding in the rear seat, was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The sergeant was not injured. The Kia driver suffered a broken wrist.

Both drivers were determined to have been wearing a seat belt, but whether the child was wearing one is still being investigated.

No criminal charges are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

The area was closed for about four-and-a-half hours.