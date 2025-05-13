POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County families are opening their homes and hearts to vulnerable children, working with a nonprofit to prevent them from ending up in foster care.

“So the child that we have now, her and her mom were living in her mom’s car,” said Kara Witt.

WATCH: Nonprofit working to prevent children from ending up in foster care in Polk County

Non-profit expands support in Polk County

A 6-year-old girl is living with the Witt family until her mother can get back on her feet. The couple already has five daughters and had room for one more. However, they are not her foster parents.

“We’re not here to take your kids. We’re just here to help and encourage her. Encourage mom like you’re doing a good job. You do what you need to do to get back on your feet, and we’re here to help however we can,” said Orrin and Kara Witt.

The Witts are a host family with Better Together. The volunteer-driven nonprofit aims to prevent the need for foster care and has expanded its presence in Polk County over the past year.

“Majority of children who are in foster care are there because of neglect not abuse. We know that neglect is preventable, and it’s fueled by poverty. Families in poverty just need support of a loving community to be able to rise out of their situation,” said Kayla Palacios, VP of Operations for Better Together.

When a parent is in need of support due to homelessness, a medical emergency, or other crisis, host families provide a safe and loving home for the children short term.

Children can live with a host family for up to 90 days, while staff and mentors empower the parents to find employment, housing, and other needs.

“They might need mental health or our substance abuse treatment and so we’re able to step into those situations and help support the family so that they don’t lose their children,” Palacios said.

Better Together is now active in six regions of Florida, including Tampa, Hardee, Highlands, and counties. It strengthens families and keeps them together.