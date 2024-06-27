New 640-acre Bellini Preserve open to public, protected from development

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County has a brand-new place for residents to explore nature.

The Bellini Preserve, located on the eastern shore of Lake Marion, near Poinciana, is ready for the community to enjoy.

The public entrance is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lake Marion Creek Drive. Seven miles of trails lead visitors through various terrain and habitats, culminating in a lakeside view.

“It’s also home to some of our most threatened and beautiful wildlife. So you’ll see our native plants and animals and see all that wild Florida has to offer,” said Traci Deen, President/CEO of Conservation Florida.

The 639 acres of land were at risk of development when it was listed for sale in 2020, meaning significant water impacts for the Northern Everglades.

“This property sits in the northern Everglades. It's on a lake that feeds the Everglades systems. This property, every drop of water that lands on it, feeds that system and the health of that system,” Deen said.

Conservation Florida jumped into action to have the property conserved. In a partnership between Conservation Florida, the Bellini family, the Department of Defense, and Polk County, the County agreed to purchase the land for $7.5 million.

This not only permanently protects the property from development but also safeguards water resources.

“The County was interested in this property for the stormwater protection (and) for the living shoreline protection, which helps prevent further degrading our water quality and keeps the lake healthy,” said Tabitha Biehl, Polk County Land & Water Natural Areas Manager.

Now, residents will always be able to appreciate this key piece of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.