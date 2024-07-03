Multiple vehicles totaled after major rollover crash in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police said multiple vehicles were totaled in a major rollover crash on Tuesday.

Police said around 3:24 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Ram truck going east on Highway 17-92 lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. After the vehicle crossed the media, it caused a chain collision.

The Ram truck hit a 2011 Toyota, then a 2016 Chevy pickup truck towing trailer, and then sideswiped a 2022 Dodge Stratus before flipping over and coming to a stop on its roof. Additional debris from the crash also damaged a 2003 Ford.

Authorities said the crash blocked all westbound lanes of the highway. The driver of the Ram was not entrapped in his truck but did suffer some injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center. Everyone involved survived.

Another driver involved was treated for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver of the Ram received a citation for careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.