Multiple vehicles totaled after major rollover crash in Haines City

At approximately 3:24 p.m. yesterday, the Haines City Police Department responded to a significant traffic accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highway 17-92 and Highway 27. The incident, caused by erratic driving, led to the closure of the westbound lanes and required a coordinated response from both police and fire services. The driver, operating a 2022 Ram truck eastbound on Highway 17-92, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median into oncoming traffic, and caused a chain-reaction collision. The vehicle first struck a 2011 Toyota, then collided with a 2016 Chevy pickup truck towing a trailer. The truck sideswiped a 2022 Dodge Stratus before flipping over and coming to a stop on its roof, blocking all westbound lanes. Debris from the crash also damaged a 2003 Ford.
Accident aftermath in Haines City, Florida
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police said multiple vehicles were totaled in a major rollover crash on Tuesday.

Police said around 3:24 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Ram truck going east on Highway 17-92 lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. After the vehicle crossed the media, it caused a chain collision.

The Ram truck hit a 2011 Toyota, then a 2016 Chevy pickup truck towing trailer, and then sideswiped a 2022 Dodge Stratus before flipping over and coming to a stop on its roof. Additional debris from the crash also damaged a 2003 Ford.

Authorities said the crash blocked all westbound lanes of the highway. The driver of the Ram was not entrapped in his truck but did suffer some injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center. Everyone involved survived.

Another driver involved was treated for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver of the Ram received a citation for careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

