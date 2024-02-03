Motorcyclist dies in traffic crash on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in a traffic crash on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland on Saturday morning, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

At approximately 6:33 a.m. Saturday, Lakeland Police officers responded to a traffic crash involving a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a black Suzuki motorcycle in the 3900 block of New Tampa Highway.

Just before the crash, the Chevrolet was traveling westbound on New Tampa Highway, and the Suzuki was traveling eastbound on the same street.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Jason Rossi of Lakeland, attempted to pass a cement mixer in front of him and pulled into the eastbound lane as the Suzuki was approaching.

The motorcycle then hit the front of the Chevrolet, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike. The Chevrolet then continued into the grassy area on the south side of the roadway, where it rolled over.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on scene to begin life-saving measures.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Max Beagen of Lake Wales, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with minor injuries.

A section of the road was shut down for approximately four hours due to the investigation.

Limited visibility due to fog in the area appeared to be a factor in the crash.