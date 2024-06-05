More charges for Bartow Police officer arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with teen girls

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a former Bartow Police officer who was arrested after allegedly being involved in inappropriate behavior with four teenage girls now has more charges.

PCSO said Markanthony Fernandez, 24, recorded videos of the inappropriate behavior on the weekend of Feb. 3 and sent them to fellow officers. Officers reported the videos to their supervisors, and the investigation process began.

Following the original investigation, PCSO said they became aware of a comment on a Facebook post about the former officer's arrest that indicated the commenter may have also been a victim of Fernandez.

A PCSO detective reached out to the commenter. The adult victim said that Fernandez contacted her in July of 2023 and was persistent about taking her on a date, which she eventually agreed to.

She said that during that date, Fernandez allegedly slapped her, hit her with a fist, and choked her to the point where she couldn't breathe. She also said that she screamed and begged Fernandez to stop as he sexually battered her.

The victim showed detectives text messages from Fernandez that showed he tried "numerous times" to solicit her for sex, but she continually refused.

Fernandez received additional sexual battery with physical force and aggravated stalking charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd said, "When we make an arrest during an investigation, it doesn't necessarily mean the investigation is finished. We often hear from others who claim to have been victimized by the suspect. We investigate those claims, and if we find probable cause, we will most definitely tack on additional charges. We want to see every victim receive justice."

Fernandez was formerly charged with promotion of a juvenile in a sexual performance, use of a juvenile in a sexual performance, battery by strangulation, and illegal use of a two-way communication device.

“He brought them to his house in Lake Wales to give them mind-altering drugs and then to engage them in different sexual behavior," said Judd.

According to PCSO, there were two 18-year-old victims, a 17-year-old victim, and a 16-year-old victim.

Officials said Fernandez recorded a video of an 18-year-old victim wearing a Bartow police jacket while a 17-year-old victim committed a sexual act on the 18-year-old at the request of Fernandez. PCSO said several of the videos showed the victims naked with Fernandez inside his home.

Fernandez also allegedly went into a bedroom at his home where a 16-year-old victim was and allegedly touched her and choked her.

Authorities said Fernandez provided the victims with alcohol, THC gummies, and THC vape pens.

Fernandez was charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors on May 28.

“He fooled his way into the system, and then he acted like a fool, and he got arrested," Judd said.

He was on administrative leave as of February, and his employment with Bartow Police is pending termination based on his arrest.

“They go through background checks and psychological screenings to make sure we’re picking the right candidate, but obviously, nothing is perfect, and people change. It's very disappointing to see this happen," said Stephen Walker, acting Bartow Police Chief.

Deputies are urging anyone else who may be a victim of Fernandez to reach out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.