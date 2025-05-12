Bartow coffee shop launches pay it forward campaign for first responders after recent officer shooting

BARTOW, Fla. — On Good Friday, Banker's Brew coffee shop in Bartow was caught in the middle of a gun fight between a suspect and law enforcement.

You can still see crime scene markings and bullet holes left behind. Owner Mike McMillan said three of his employees were inside working when the gunfire rang out.

“They actually saw the gunman running towards our shop. He had his gun in one hand and was changing out his ammunition, running towards our window. They were smart enough to hide in the bathroom. They heard the bam, bam, bam afterwards,” McMillan said.

The suspect shot a Bartow police officer in the chest, but his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The gunman also shot a Polk deputy in the forearm. Both survived but the suspect died at the hospital.

“We’re going to take something ugly and turn it into something beautiful,” McMillan said.

The coffee shop has launched a free coffee campaign for first responders to show their appreciation. Customers can add a $5 donation to their order, which will pay for an officer's drink of choice.

"These men and women put their life at risk all the time and literally two could've died that day and this is our way of allowing the community to work with us to show law-enforcement and first responders how much we care," McMillan said.

The shootout was among three deputy-involved shootings in April, where suspects who threatened or attacked officers were killed.

Neighbors are jumping on the opportunity to thank officers for keeping the community safe.

“I just really appreciate everything they do and put their lives on the line for us every day. They proved it here that day,” Cliff Johnson said.

McMillan hopes the campaign will run indefinitely.