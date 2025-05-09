4 teen suspects arrested for allegedly brutally beating a man in Mulberry: PCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested four teens for allegedly brutally beating up a 35-year-old Mulberry man on May 5.

PCSO said the attack was reported by the victim's wife around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, May 5. Authorities said the victim was initially uncooperative with the investigation.

On May 8, the victim told deputies he was talking to a male at a Mulberry car wash when he was confronted by four teens and beaten. The victim told detectives that when he woke up, he walked back home.

Authorities said the victim was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with serious injuries to his face, including a broken nose, broken jaw, multiple cuts, and swelling.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they identified a witness, four suspects, and a cell phone video that showed the beating.

According to PCSO, the suspects told detectives they confronted the victim for bothering an autistic friend and were being protective of him. Investigators are still working to identify the autistic friend and another male who was with them at that time. Officials said the two other males were not involved in the attack.

PCSO arrested a 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old Eathan Ryne Simmons, 18-year-old Westlee Austin Davis II, and 19-year-old Dalton Ivory Creach on May 8 in connection to the attack.

All four suspects were charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with bodily harm. Davis II and the 17-year-old suspect were also charged with rioting. All three adults were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.