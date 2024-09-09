More book vending machines coming to Polk County, increasing access to books

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County’s library system was one of the first in the country to use book vending machines, and now the service is expanding.

You can often find Besty Quintanilla at the library curled up with a good book.

“To be able to grab a book, the smell of the pages, instead of just scrolling on a tablet,” Quintanilla said.

Although she lives in Winter Haven, she comes to the Bartow Public Library at least three times a week.

“It takes me about 20 minutes to get here, but I feel like this one is the quietest,” Quintanilla said.

Many Polk County residents don’t live close to a library.

“We’re a ginormous county. They tell us we’re larger than Rhode Island. We have libraries in 13 municipalities here in Polk County but over 2/3rd of the population doesn't live close to a library or in the city limits,” said Gladys Roberts, coordinator for Polk County Library Cooperative.

That’s why Library Lending Vending Machines are becoming more common across Polk County, making it easier for residents to access books. You’ll find them in places that people often visit, like recreation centers and city hall.

You must scan your library card, enter the book's code you want, and the book is released. A receipt will tell you when your book is due. The book selection varies depending on location.

“In Eloise we have a lot of bilingual children's books. We have primarily the picture books and the juvenile chapter books and the young adult books,” Roberts said.

Books can be returned at the book drop next to each vending machine or at the library.

The Library Lending Vending Machines are located at the Visit Central Florida Welcome Center in Davenport, Lake Wales Recreation Center, Carver Recreation Center in Bartow, Lakeland City Hall, and Eloise Community Center. One is planned for Bradley Community Center.

It’s proof of why library cards are still relevant today.

“That same library card you have access to our website to e-books, e-downloadable audio books, movies, music, all sorts of databases. We call it the smartest card you can have in your wallet,” Roberts said.