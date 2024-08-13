Mobile barbershop in Lakeland giving free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness

LAKELAND, Fla. — A simple haircut may not seem like much, but to those struggling with homelessness, it can bring hope and dignity.

Matthew Kallhoff grew up in foster care. When he aged out of the system last year, he instantly became homeless.

“It’s been horrible. The heat and the weather. Then it’s cold, it’s cold. When it’s hot, it’s hell,” said Kallhoff.

A few months ago, Travis Doodles came into his life. Doodles’ nonprofit, Worth and Purpose, uses community donations to give back to people in need.

“We’re just out here trying to make the world a better place and share the love of God. We’re trying to change one life at a time,” said Doodles.

A mobile barbershop was just donated to the ministry and now, the barber of 20 years is giving free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness and anyone in need.

A new haircut for someone struggling with homelessness can mean feeling human again.

“A haircut is a fresh start. It brings hope and lets people feel fresh. It brings their confidence back,” Doodles said.

The barbershop trailer is located near downtown Lakeland, at Gospel Village, a community for the chronically homeless.

It’s more than just a fresh haircut being provided. Doodles gives them clothes, rides to job interviews, and he is helping Kallhoff start a lawncare business.

“Given me a shirt with my logo on it, made me a logo, business cards and he’s been very good to me. He’s been very supportive and tells me not to give up,” Kallhoff said.

Giving him confidence to hold his head high.