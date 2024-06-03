Missing person's case in Lakeland turns into homicide investigation, suspects in custody

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people involved in a missing person's case that turned into a homicide investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Ethan Fussell, 21, was reported missing on May 7. He was last seen on Driggers Road in Lakeland.

Fussell was allegedly very close with Talon Page. Sheriff Judd said the two were best friends and referred to each other as brothers.

Authorities said Fussell was staying with Page at the time of his disappearance.

According to PCSO, blood was collected from Page's home and sent to the lab. it was confirmed that the blood belonged to Fussell.

Deputies also found a significant amount of blood at Driggers Road, where Fussell went missing.

Witnesses said they saw Page and Fussell involved in an argument, and officials believe the argument was about either drugs or money.

On June 2, deputies received a tip that Page and his friend, Adonai Moran-Rivera, were seen at a house in Mulberry. The two were arrested, but neither have talked to investigators

Page and Moran-Rivera have both been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Ethan Fussell's body still has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.