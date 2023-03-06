Manatee Deputy to honor fallen Polk Deputy in 300-mile memorial bike ride

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County deputy is making sure a young Polk County deputy killed in the line of duty will not be forgotten.

The past five months have been tough for Shellie Lane.

“We didn’t go very long at all without talking. So just not being able to hear his voice has been horrible,” said Shellie Lane.

Her 21-year-old son, Polk County deputy Blane Lane, was killed by friendly fire while serving a warrant in Polk City with three other deputies on October 4, 2022. He had spent only eight and a half months as a patrol deputy.

"One of my biggest fears is that Blane would be forgotten. When people pass, things are just forgotten, and everyday life continues to roll and move on,” Lane said.

Now his brother-in-blue is working to keep his memory alive. Manatee County deputy James Racky is riding in honor of Lane in this year's Police Unity Tour.

“I’ve been shot at. God bless, I’ve never been hit. But I've seen and been around that. Just looking at him, his youth, it just hit me, and I felt a connection even though I never met him or his family,” said Racky.

The 300-mile, three-day bike ride from Portsmouth, VA to Washington, D.C., takes place during National Police Week, May 10 to May 14. It raises awareness for fallen heroes and raises money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

“Officers die every day doing the job to protect you, and we need to make sure that they are remembered as heroes,” said Racky.

Deputy Racky is fundraising for the Police Unity Tour, which will go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. You can donate here.

Deputy Racky is also selling merch to raise money for Lane’s family.