Polk County deputy killed while serving warrant to be laid to rest Tuesday

A 21-year-old Polk County deputy who was killed while serving a felony search warrant last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Lakeland.

The sheriff's office said the memorial for Deputy Blane Lane is scheduled to start at Victory Church at 10 a.m. At 12 p.m., a private funeral procession with a law enforcement escort will take him to his final resting place.

Authorities said there would be traffic delays in the area of Griffin Road in north Lakeland starting around 8 a.m. For the private procession, authorities said to expect delays starting around noon from Griffin Road, then south down U.S. Hwy 98 all the way into Highland City (between south Lakeland and Bartow).

Lane was sworn in as a deputy eight and a half months ago.

“This young man was game on every minute of every day. It was his dream. He was living his dream. And certainly, he was an immensely talented deputy,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

“His friends loved him and admired him. We all did,” said Judd.

RELATED:



Lane was killed by friendly fire while serving a warrant in Polk City with three other deputies on Tuesday, October 4, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO said that Sergeant Michael Brooks and Deputies Johnny Holsonback III, Adam Pennell and Lane arrived at a trailer on Foxtown South in Polk City around 3 a.m. to serve Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, a warrant.

Williams had an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

The sheriff's office said all deputies except for Lane, who was taking up a tactical position outside, went inside a trailer to serve the warrant.

Williams, according to PCSO, stepped into view of the deputies and pointed a silver handgun at them, which later turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.

According to PCSO, Sergeant Brooks and Deputy Holsonback fired at Williams when she stepped into view, and she went down.

Lane then reported he had been shot. It was later stated by PCSO that the round that struck Lane appeared to come from either Brooks or Holsonback's firearm.

Lane was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he passed away.

Williams sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition at the last check.

In lieu of flowers, Lane's family is asking for donations to Polk Sheriff's Charities.