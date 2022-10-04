Polk deputy was 'living the dream' with hopes of becoming sheriff one day

WINTER HAVEN — Outside the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Blane Lane’s patrol car now sits parked next to a wreath of flowers and his picture.

Lane, 21, was one of the department’s youngest deputies.

“He is the epitome of what American law enforcement is about. It’s young men and young women that stand in the gap and put their life on the line every day,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Grady Judd just swore him in as a patrol deputy eight and a half months ago.

“This young man was game on every minute of every day. It was his dream. He was living his dream. And certainly, he was an immensely talented deputy,” said Judd.

Lane, who played football at Mulberry High School, was married with a three-year-old daughter.

His family’s pastor says he had high hopes in law enforcement.

“His goal was to be the next Sheriff of Polk County. He was one of the most enthusiastic young men that I’ve ever met. Just a lively spirit about him. He was made for this job,” said Justin Stewart, the senior pastor at Together Church of Lakeland.

“His friends loved him and admired him. We all did,” said Judd.

The Sheriff said Deputy Lane’s funeral arrangements are still being worked out, but it will sometime next week.