Polk County deputy, 21, shot and killed while serving warrant in Polk City: Sheriff

POLK CITY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant.

The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 and only with the department for a "short period of time," Judd said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City.

After the shooting, the deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

WFTS

Justin Stewart, the lead pastor at Together Church in Lakeland, said the family is asking for privacy to mourn at this time and said they appreciate the thoughts and prayers.

Stewart said the victim wanted to be the next sheriff of Polk County and described him as "one of the most enthusiastic young men I've ever met."

"He was made for this job," Stewart said, adding. "He was the epitome of the perfect law enforcement agent."

Justin Stewart, lead pastor at Together Church in Lakeland, speaks on behalf of fallen Polk deputy's family

The deputy was with three other deputies to serve a failure to appear felony meth warrant, Judd said.

The deputies were able to enter the suspect's trailer "successfully" before shots were fired, according to Judd.

The sheriff did not provide any information on the suspect.

Judd said this is the first case where the officer-involved shooting team from the 10th Judicial Circuit is involved.