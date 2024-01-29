Man wanted for murder in Polk County arrested at home

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man who was wanted for a murder in Poinciana, Florida, was arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon by the Winter Park Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find Kwavaughn Armani Buckley, 23, in relation to a murder on Lauderdale Court on Thursday.

Buckley is facing charges of felony first-degree murder and armed burglary with assault/battery. PCSO said the charges stem from the death of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, of Poinciana.

Homicide detectives from PCSO determined that Buckley went to Aguirre’s residence Thursday evening and forced entry into the home.

Buckley then shot Aguirre twice, one of which was a fatal wound to the abdomen.

Aguirre’s body was found by relatives two days later.

Sheriff's office detectives said the motive for the murder appeared to be "jealousy over a woman."