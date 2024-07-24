Man shoots video of landspout destroying barn in Polk County

- A video shows a landspout destroying a barn in Alturas
- Michael Steel Steen said that he shot the video at 5:30 p.m. on July 23
- While the video shows that the landspout only lasted for a few seconds, it still caused major damage to the barn
According to the National Weather Service, the wind was EF-0 strength
