Man shoots video of landspout destroying barn in Polk County

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 24, 2024
  • A video shows a landspout destroying a barn in Alturas
  • Michael Steel Steen said that he shot the video at 5:30 p.m. on July 23
  • While the video shows that the landspout only lasted for a few seconds, it still caused major damage to the barn

  • According to the National Weather Service, the wind was EF-0 strength

