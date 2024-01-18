Man hit, killed by vehicle on Polk County highway: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on a highway in Polk County early Thursday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently at the scene of the incident on US-92 at Old Dixie Highway, west of Auburndale.

The victim was fatally struck by the vehicle around 4:44 a.m. Deputies said the driver remained at the scene.

PCSO added that the incident will cause traffic issues for both lanes on US-92 and that commuters should consider taking an alternate route.