Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Man hit, killed by vehicle on Polk County highway: PCSO

Fatal crash Polk
WFTS
Fatal crash Polk
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 07:02:44-05

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on a highway in Polk County early Thursday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently at the scene of the incident on US-92 at Old Dixie Highway, west of Auburndale.

The victim was fatally struck by the vehicle around 4:44 a.m. Deputies said the driver remained at the scene.

PCSO added that the incident will cause traffic issues for both lanes on US-92 and that commuters should consider taking an alternate route.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.