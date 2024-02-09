Watch Now
Man found lying in road after deadly hit-and-run, PSCO says

Polk County Hit and Run
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 11:37:41-05

A hit-and-run in Polk County left one man dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on Winter Lake Road in Winter Haven. Police said a well-known homeless man in the area was hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his pink adult tricycle.

A passerby spotted the victim lying on the side of the road and contacted authorities. The PCSO identified the man as 47-year-old Michael Ratton. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the sheriff's office said there were no witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT the website and click on "Submit A Tip,"
  • DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

