Man found lying in road after deadly hit-and-run, PSCO says

A hit-and-run in Polk County left one man dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on Winter Lake Road in Winter Haven. Police said a well-known homeless man in the area was hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his pink adult tricycle.

A passerby spotted the victim lying on the side of the road and contacted authorities. The PCSO identified the man as 47-year-old Michael Ratton. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the sheriff's office said there were no witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida in one of four ways:

