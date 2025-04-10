Man dies after committing 3 consecutive hit-and-runs in Polk County

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A man died after he committed multiple hit-and-runs in Polk County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Auburndale Police Department said officers responded to a series of traffic incidents around 3:57 a.m.

Police said the first crash occurred when Robert Joseph Felton, 42, was driving a 2018 blue Mitsubishi Outlander and struck the rear of a 2025 gray Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Berkley Road. After the crash, Felton fled on foot toward the Westside Ridge community.

A Westside Ridge resident who was responding to the crash in a golf cart then encountered Felton. According to police, Felton forcibly removed the victim and fled the area in the stolen golf cart.

Then, while heading north on Berkley Road, Felton collided with a 2005 gray Chevrolet Colorado, which caused him to fall out of the golf cart and lie motionless on the road.

The Chevrolet's driver left his vehicle to check on Felton, but police said Felton then got up and attempted to steal the Chevrolet. When the victim intervened, Felton hit him with an unknown object and fled the scene in the Chevrolet.

In a third hit-and-run incident, Felton ran into a 2024 Hyundai Sonata before he lost control of the stolen Chevrolet. The truck then struck a tree on Strickland Lane near Berkley Road, ejecting Felton.

Police said Felton was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment.

Police are still investigating and reviewing surveillance footage and witness accounts.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Alfredo Marenco at 863.965.5555 or Amarenco@auburndalefl.com