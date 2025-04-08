Police say 2 hit-and-runs, 1 fatal crash in Polk County are all related

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Police are reporting that a series of crashes in Polk County early Tuesday morning are related.

The Auburndale Police Department said officers responded to two hit-and-runs and a fatal single-vehicle crash near Berkley Road and Strickland Lane around 3 a.m.

In the third crash, first responders arrived to find a vehicle had struck a tree, killing the driver. During a preliminary investigation, officers found that all three crashes are related.

Police said no further details about the involved parties or vehicles are available at this time, but anyone with information, including witnesses, residents with surveillance footage, or drivers who may have been in the area, should contact investigators at 863-965-5555.