Man arrested in Bartow after he allegedly carjacked a person and then rammed three police vehicles: BPD

BARTOW, Fla — Carjacking suspect arrested after he allegedly hit three police vehicles. According to Bartow Police Department (BPD), a person called 911 Tuesday and said that a black pickup truck had allegedly been carjacked in the area of Conate Street and Highway 17 South in Bartow around 3:15 p.m.

Police located the car about 5 minutes after the call and attempted to make a traffic stop on the person in the vehicle. The suspect, Michael Jackson, 33, did not stop, and police continued to pursue him throughout Bartow.

Police were finally able to corner Jackson in the vehicle on a dead-end street just south of Polk Parkway, according to police. Jackson then rammed three Bartow Police vehicles before being arrested.

BPD said that Jackson is charged with Carjacking, Fleeing to Elude Officers, Aggravated Battery upon a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer without Violence, and Driving with No Valid Driver's License.