Man arrested after he allegedly robbed 11-year-old of their school fundraiser money: LWPD

LAKE WALES, Fla — A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed an 11-year-old of their school fundraiser money.

Lake Wales Police (LWPD) said the 11-year-old was selling chocolate for a school fundraiser in the downtown area on April 25.

Isaiyah Cabrera, 18, of Davenport, approached the child. The child told Cabrera that he had collected $107 in donations, and then, LWPD said, he allegedly snatched the envelope with the money and left on an electric scooter.

LWPD said detectives asked local businesses for surveillance video and tips about the incident. At one local business, The Ranch Taproom and Coffeehouse, two employees were told about what happened to the child, and they pooled their money together to replace the stolen money.

Police were able to locate Cabrera on April 29 and arrested him. LWPD said Cabrera was on probation for a previous theft arrest and had a loaded .25 caliber handgun at the time of this arrest, and police said he admitted to having the gun at the time of the robbery.

Cabrera faces multiple charges, including robbery by sudden snatching while in possession of a firearm.