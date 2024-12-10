Legoland to end iconic water ski show on Dec. 30

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The iconic water ski show at Legoland, Florida, will conclude come the new year, marking the end of an era in Florida's tourism industry.

After decades of wowing audiences with world-class water-skiing performances, the beloved skiers will have their last show at Legoland on Dec. 30.

“I’ve been to the show many times. I know a lot of the skiers, and they’ve been around that area for quite a while,” said Winter Haven resident D.N.

The thrilling ski show has captivated visitors since the 1950s when it was held at the state’s first theme park, known as Cypress Gardens. The theme park closed in 2009 and later became Legoland, which continued the tradition of the water sport's stunt show.

“A lot of families go there for tradition, and that will be missed. For them to go for years and then they just take it away, it’s going to be sad. It's going to be sad for them,” said Nicole Pinzon.

The year-round professional ski show at Legoland is one of only two worldwide.

“I think it’s a travesty. That water ski show has made this town what it is. It’s been here as long as we have and many years before that,” said D.N.

A spokesperson for Legoland told ABC Action News that while ending the ski show wasn’t easy, they are excited to open a new Sea Life Aquarium in the spring.

For those who want to see breathtaking stunts, the Cypress Gardens water ski team, established in 2012, is another option. They perform a free show at Lake Silver on the third Saturday of each month.