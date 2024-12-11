Lakes Wales cancer clinic closing — leaving patients traveling far for care

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The only comprehensive cancer treatment center in Lakes Wales is shutting down.

In a letter to its patients, the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) clinic announced it is closing its Lake Wales office.

Amanda Slone was given the letter when she walked into the clinic for her appointment on Tuesday. Slone has been receiving treatment for a rare form of gastric cancer, which is now gone.

“It’s a big part of my life," Slone said. "I don't know if I would be here if it weren't for Florida Cancer Specialists.”

The clinic said patients will have the option of continuing care at either their Davenport or Sebring offices, which are about 35 to 45 minutes away.

“There are patients at the Lake Wales facility that walk to the building to get treatment there regularly," Slone said. "Lake Wales has given them a lifeline to quality care. With them leaving, not everyone is going to be able to find a ride, or even pay for a ride to go so much further.”

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for FCS said in part:

"This decision to close our Lake Wales location was not made lightly. Over the last many months, we have worked hard to assess the best ways to continue serving our community’s needs from a facility perspective. Ultimately, we believe this change will allow us to focus our resources and provide our patients with the most significant impact and benefit. We are actively evaluating future development in Lake Wales and surrounding areas."

The Lake Wales location will permanently close on Jan. 31. Slone fears many will lose access to life-saving care.

“They won't have it anymore and that’s unfair," she said. "When you’re already at your lowest and now you lose your care, it's just sad."