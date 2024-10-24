Watch Now
Lakeland road closures due to Lake Bonny flood mitigation project

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland has closed several roads while flood mitigation efforts occur at Lake Bonny. The lake's levels far exceed normal due to rains from recent hurricanes.

The following roads and areas will be closed while the City works to reduce floodwaters:

  • E. Main Street (at Elgin Street)
  • Elgin Street (Entire road)
  • N. Fern Road (from Elgin Street to Alicia Road)
  • N. Gary Road (from Rose Street to E. Magnolia Street/E. Gary Road)
  • The recreational path from Lake Bonny Drive to the boat ramp

The City announced on Tuesday that it is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and Polk County to get water moving out of the swollen lake.
The Army Corps will provide two industrial pumps to be placed on the northwest corner of Lake Bonny. In addition, more than 6,000 feet of piping have been installed to direct water from the lake.

"I've had enough."

Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton, dozens of homes have hit the Tampa Bay market. Homeowners are selling 'AS IS' and 'CASH ONLY' for investors, ready and willing to walk away after being flooded in the storms.

