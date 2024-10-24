Lakeland road closures due to Lake Bonny flood mitigation project

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland has closed several roads while flood mitigation efforts occur at Lake Bonny. The lake's levels far exceed normal due to rains from recent hurricanes.

Related: In Lakeland, dozens of homes remain flooded along Lake Bonny

The following roads and areas will be closed while the City works to reduce floodwaters:



E. Main Street (at Elgin Street)

Elgin Street (Entire road)

N. Fern Road (from Elgin Street to Alicia Road)

N. Gary Road (from Rose Street to E. Magnolia Street/E. Gary Road)

The recreational path from Lake Bonny Drive to the boat ramp

The City announced on Tuesday that it is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and Polk County to get water moving out of the swollen lake.

The Army Corps will provide two industrial pumps to be placed on the northwest corner of Lake Bonny. In addition, more than 6,000 feet of piping have been installed to direct water from the lake.

Related: US Army Corps begins pumping Lake Bonny after weeks of flooding homes