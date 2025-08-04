UK man on vacation in Davenport arrested after attempting to drown his daughter-in-law: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said a man on vacation from the United Kingdom was arrested for attempted murder in Davenport on Aug. 3.

PCSO said on Sunday, Aug. 3, deputies responded to the Solterra Resort in Davenport regarding an incident in a backyard swimming pool. Victims and witnesses told deputies that Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, of England, allegedly tried to drown his 33-year-old daughter-in-law during an argument.

The daughter-in-law told authorities she and Gibbon started arguing over his grandchildren while they were in the vacation rental home swimming pool. Gibbon allegedly pushed and held his daughter-in-law's head underwater multiple times, preventing her from breathing.

Officials said the woman's 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool in an attempt to stop Gibbon from drowning her mother, but Gibbon only stopped after two women next door, who were also on vacation, said they called deputies.

PCSO said Gibbon was taken to jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.