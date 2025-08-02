Motorcyclist dies following traffic crash in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police said officers responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle around 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said a sedan and a motorcycle were traveling westbound on the Magnolia Avenue and McKean Street overpass when they crashed. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, and died on scene.

The driver of the sedan is receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Auburndale Police Department responded and is investigating the cause of the crash. This is an ongoing case.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detectives at 863-965-5555.