LAKELAND, Fla. — Madalynne Brooks was one of Polk County's most influential crusaders for civil rights. Soon, a park will be named after her.

As a member of the local NAACP, Brooks played a prominent role in ending segregation in Lakeland during the 1960's. Her daughter, Beverly Boatright, vividly remembers being at the sit-ins and demonstrations her mother organized.

"She was one of the ones who helped get the Crest department store integrated and the Polk Theatre integrated, and she drug her children along I was there as well," said Boatright.

WATCH: Lakeland residents push for city park to be renamed after local civil rights activist

Lakeland Park may be renamed after civil rights activist

She was the first Black matron, or jail officer, hired by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. She later successfully sued the agency for racial and sexual discrimination, paving the way for other women of color. Brooks also fought for voter registration.

"We had cars, church vans that were ready to take people to the polls. During that time, a lot of Black people had no transportation," Boatright said.

Lakeland residents appealed to city commissioners Monday to rename Webster Park after Brooks. The park is located on the street on which Brooks lived for more than 30 years.

"In 2016, that was nine years ago. I've been fighting for this to be done for nine years," said Annie Phyall.

Phyall was the first to propose the name change nearly a decade ago.

"Because of the things that she did in our community. This lady put her life on the line at times," said Phyall.

A resolution to rename the park will be voted on at the next city commission meeting. A tribute to Brooks for making Lakeland a better place to live.

"I'm just so proud to be her daughter and to have the park memory in her name," Boatright said.