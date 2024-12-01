Watch Now
Lakeland man killed after pickup truck goes off the road, strikes power pole: Police

John Pellizzari
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 24-year-old man is dead after he crashed his pickup truck Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities said.

At around 1:50 a.m., deputies arrived at the intersection of Pipkin Road and Old Medulla Road after receiving a report of a crash, the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

At the scene, PCSO said they found the 24-year-old man seriously hurt. Polk County Fire Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Through their investigation, deputies said the man was driving his 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he drove off the road and struck a metal power pole. The 24-year-old did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

PCSO said the crash remains under investigation.

