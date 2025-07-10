Lakeland leaders create strategy to spur economic growth of Memorial Boulevard

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland leaders are looking to make major economic improvements to Memorial Boulevard, one of the city's busiest roadways.

When Evon Reaves opened Mama's Southern Soul Food in Lakeland two years ago, he wanted to fill a void in the food scene.

“There was no Soulfood shop in Polk County like this,” Reaves said.

The restaurant has high visibility, located on Memorial Boulevard, where 20,000 to 40,000 vehicles travel every day. While his business is doing well, Reaves said the surrounding area does not match the investment he’s put into his restaurant.

“I’ve put about $200,000 into this location and if we can get some of the stuff cleaned up in this area. I think my business would be 100% better,” Reaves said.

“Through the 70s, 80s, and even into the 90s, Memorial Boulevard was a thriving, prosperous, bustling part of our city that has suffered,” said Brian Rewis, Lakeland’s director of community and economic development.

Lakeland leaders have developed a plan to revitalize a 6-mile stretch of Memorial Boulevard, aiming to spur economic growth. The plan suggests repurposing motels into housing and workspaces, enhancing crosswalks and bike lanes to improve connectivity, and transforming underutilized parking lots into pop-up markets.

“The relationship between the roadway and the adjacent properties is undeniable. You see all of it work together as we chip away trying to return Memorial Boulevard to its prior days of glory,” Rewis said.

The strategy is designed to be implemented over five years and longer. Business owners are looking forward to seeing Memorial Boulevard become a safe and thriving corridor once again.

“It’s not as inviting as I would like here on Memorial Blvd. If we can do something with that, I think that this will be the place to be,” Reaves said.