2 out-of-state teens arrested for swatting Polk County 12-year-old over game: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens from Connecticut and New York have been extradited to Florida after a swatting incident stemming from an online game.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they have arrested a 15-year-old from Connecticut and a 14-year-old from New York for an alleged incident.

Swatting is defined as an intentional false report of a violent incident intended to elicit an emergency response by a law enforcement agency, according to PCSO.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the 12-year-old Poinciana victim was playing an online game with the two teens on June 4. One of the teens playing the game became angry and created a swatting incident about a fake horrific event, PCSO said.

The next day, law enforcement in Kissimmee received another call from the same victim regarding a second swatting incident.

"This is a very very dangerous event. There has been serious vehicle crashes with deputies and police officers," Judd said. "Deputies rushing to scenes thinking they had a horrific immediate event. There have been all kinds of call-outs , EMS, fire, SWAT teams at some of these swatting incidents across the United States come to find out they're fake."

Both teens are in custody in Bartow and face felony charges.