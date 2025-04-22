Watch Now
Lakeland acquires six white mute swans to enhance local population's genetic diversity

LAKELAND, Fla. — In an effort to introduce fresh genetics into the local swan population and diversify the gene pool, the City of Lakeland recently acquired six new White Mute Swans.

According to the City of Lakeland, this helps with the long-term health, vitality, and resilience of the flock. It also helps prevent inbreeding and supports disease resistance.

The City states that Mike Araldi, the President of Quest Air Services, volunteered to fly his private plane to Chicago to retrieve the swans from a respected breeder. This trip was at Araldi’s own expense, as a gift from him to the community.

The last time White Mute Swans arrived in Lakeland by plane was in 1957.

They were a gift from Queen Elizabeth. The Swans here today are their descendants.


