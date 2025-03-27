Lake Wales Police search for suspect in Molotov cocktail attack on insurance business

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who vandalized and attempted to set a Lake Wales business on fire.

German Portillo and his team at Univista Insurance have been on high alert since someone attempted to burn down their business.

“We can't deny we’re afraid,” Portillo said. "At 6 p.m., we’re kind of alone here, and every time a car passes by, we feel like we’re vulnerable because they can see us.”

When the franchise owner arrived at work last Thursday, he discovered his business had been vandalized.

Investigators said first the suspect shot through the front door. The bullet shattered the glass and pierced through several walls. Molotov cocktails were then thrown inside the building.

“As soon as we came in, that’s when we saw the two Molotov cocktail bombs,” said Portillo.

Spray painted on the front window were the words “Civil War Trump.” Lake Wales police are looking for the driver of a silver Toyota Prius captured on surveillance video.

“Right now, the charges are burglary, arson, and possibly a hate crime, depending on when we find out what this person’s motive was,” said Lt. Dale Hampton with the Lake Wales Police Department.

Portillo said he doesn't have any issues with customers and doesn’t know why his business was targeted.

“We’re not affiliated to any party that we can say there is retaliation or anything like that. Race, we want to wait [for the investigation]. Obviously, I'm a minority,” said Portillo.

Whatever the motive, Portillo said his business isn’t going anywhere.

“We’re not going to quit. We’re serving the community. We want to give the best service, and this is not going to stop us,” he said.

A $2,500.00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information contact Lake Wales Police. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or from your cell phone, dial **TIPS.