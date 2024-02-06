Jury recommends death for man convicted of murdering former Lakeland City Commissioner, husband

BARTOW, Fla. — A Polk County jury returned a verdict recommending the death penalty for the man convicted of murdering a former Lakeland City Commissioner and her husband.

The jury voted 11-1 to recommend the death penalty for Marcelle Waldon. [NOTE: Florida law only requires eight out of 12 jurors to vote for the death penalty for the recommendation to be legal.]

Lakeland Police arrested Marcelle Waldon, 36, in 2020 after former Lakeland City Commissioner Edith "Edie" Henderson, 67, and her husband David Henderson, 63, were found stabbed to death in the master bedroom of their Lake Morton home in what appeared to be a random attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the jury's recommendation Tuesday, defense lawyer Daniel Hernandez said he was planning multiple appeals around the case.

"Obviously, the number one issue is the fact that the original, when this case started, the requirement was for the death penalty; it had to be unanimous," Hernandez said. "And with an 11-1 decision, it becomes definitely an appellate issue. That's probably the most, the biggest issue, but there's others."

A status hearing has been scheduled for next week to discuss a possible Spencer hearing. While the jury recommended the death penalty, the judge overseeing the case could still impose a sentence of life in prison.

DETAILS ON THE CONVICTION: Man found guilty of 10 felony counts in death of former Lakeland city commissioner, husband

Coverage from Monday: