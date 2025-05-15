House fire in Lakeland believed to be caused by arson, leaves 2 injured: PCFR

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire in Lakeland early Thursday morning, where the suspected cause is arson.

On May 15, around 3:54 a.m., PCFR crews responded to a fire at a home on Dawn Heights Drive. The fire had spread to a nearby vehicle, and crews worked quickly to extinguish it.

According to officials, there were several people in the home at the time of the fire, but all were outside the home when crews arrived. Two people needed medical attention and began receiving treatment at the scene. PCFR said one patient was transported as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital.

PCFR said the fire was extinguished by 4:15 a.m. Authorities have contacted the Red Cross for aid for displaced victims.

The Florida State Fire Marshal and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.