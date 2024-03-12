Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after 2 people, including 3-year-old, found dead in Lakeland

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 23:12:36-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in which two people died, including a 3-year-old, that happened Monday evening.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 1850 Cambridge Cove Circle, where Cambridge Cove and Kathleen Pointe Apartment Homes are located, for a shooting.

Officers arrived within minutes to find two people who were struck by gunfire.

Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue all arrived at the location to begin life-saving measures.

One of the victims was a three-year-old child who was declared dead at the scene.

A second person with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Lakeland Regional Health by a personal vehicle and was later declared deceased.

Another person was also transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears that all people involved are familiar with each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

