Haines City moves to revise proposed food truck ordinance after legality concerns

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City leaders are going back to the drawing board after hearing from residents and food truck operators about a proposed food truck ordinance.

Chaufa Mania food truck has been open for a few short months but has already made a lasting impression on Haines City residents.

“We have over 10,000 Google followers in seven months, which I’m very thankful for,” said Gloribel Zamora, Co-owner of Chaufa Mania.

Zamora said her Peruvian-Asian food truck faces an uncertain future because of proposed changes to Haines City’s food truck ordinance.

City commissioners have been considering banning food trucks from operating within 500 feet of any restaurant.

“There is nothing wrong with co-existing with these restaurants. We bring in different foods,” Zamora said.

The proposed ordinance would have also prohibited city staff from issuing new business tax receipts needed for mobile food vendors to operate legally.

At Thursday’s city commission meeting, dozens of residents, food truck operators, and their attorneys voiced concerns about the various changes to the ordinance.

"Every single version that the city has considered those far would not serve the public health and safety. It would just protect restaurants, which is unconstitutional,” said Institute for Justice attorney Katrin Marquez.

Commissioners agreed to terminate the proposed ordinance and allow the city attorney to draft two new versions for their consideration.

"If this ordinance goes into play, it’s going to really affect us. There's not continuity, consistency. You build a rapport with the community. They love your food, they come in, and they’re family. We know them by name,” Zamora said.

A meeting to discuss the revised food truck ordinance will be held at a later date.