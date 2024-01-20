Haines City Fire Department documentary series aims to help with recruitment

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Parker Pounds became a firefighter as soon as he turned 18 years old.

“Right out of high school. Something I really had a passion about and really wanted to get into to,” said Pounds.

The firefighter/paramedic is coming up on his fourth year with the Haines City Fire Department.

“It’s a tiring job, but the people you work with, the people you help out, makes it all worth it at the end of the day,” said Pounds.

Many don’t get to see the dangers, challenges, and successes firefighters face every day. The Haines City Fire Department is offering the community a behind-the-scenes look into the daily lives of its firefighters with its new documentary series called "Through the Smoke."

“People will be able to gain an insight and see the hard work that our men and women do day in and day out, even when they’re not on calls. The training that they get through, the maintenance of the equipment, and the daily lifestyle that they participate in,” said Haines City Assistant Fire Chief Drew Neubrand.

Fewer people are choosing a career in fire service. Data shows there are nearly 1,500 vacancies at agencies across Florida.

The Haines City Fire Department is looking to fill 10 positions. The hope is that the bi-weekly series will inspire people to join their ranks.

“The big point of this is to aid in recruitment. It’s a creative strategy for us to entice people to look at Haines City when they’re coming out of academies. That’s something we’re hoping this will help with,” said Zach Hamelton, Haines City Fire Department spokesperson and creator of “Through the Smoke."

The 10-episode series is set to premiere on January 31 on the Haines City Fire Department’s Facebook and YouTube channel.