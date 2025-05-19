Former Buccaneers linebacker arrested during human trafficking sting in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a former Buccaneer linebacker was arrested during a human trafficking operation in Polk County.

On May 16, PCSO announced they had arrested 255 people in a multi-day human trafficking operation. Adarius Taylor, 34, was among those arrested.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Taylor brought his 6-year-old child and left them in the car while he went to solicit a prostitute. Authorities said the child had medical conditions and needed extra attention.

Department of Children and Families came and got the child, and the child is now with their mother.

PCSO charged Taylor with soliciting a prostitute and child abuse negligence.

Taylor played for the Bucs from 2015 to 2018 as a linebacker.