Florida man charged after alleged pipe bomb discovered on property: APD

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Florida man was charged with possessing a destructive device after a person caring for his animals found an alleged pipe bomb.

According to the Auburndale Police Department (APD), James David Shows was charged Monday with one count of possessing a destructive device.

APD said that a person caring for animals in the home while Shows' was in jail contacted them when they found a device, described as a white PVC plastic pipe bomb with end caps and a wick/fuse inside the home at 108 Pike Street.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives was contacted to remove the device from the residence and they were able to safely remove the device.

APD said that the alleged device had an unknown powder inside and was around 2 inches in length.

There is no immediate threat to neighboring residents, according to police.

Shows was already in the Polk County Jail on a warrant out of Brevard County.

APD said that the case is still open and active and urged anyone with information to contact (863) 965-5555.