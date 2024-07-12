Florida man arrested for exposing himself to women in Walmart parking lot: Police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man accused of exposing himself multiple times to women in the parking lot of a Winter Haven Walmart has been arrested.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Trinell Alexander Webster, 33, drove to the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Boulevard on June 30 around 6:45 p.m. and again on July 6 at 7:43 p.m. Both times, he parked beside the vehicles where the female victims were sitting.

During the first incident, a woman was sitting in her vehicle waiting for a family member inside the store when a blue Toyota Corolla pulled up beside her.

After a few minutes, police said she glanced over and saw Webster had exposed himself and was holding a cell phone in his other hand.

The victim drove away to find a different parking spot, and the Corolla left. Police said she didn't immediately contact them because she was "in shock" at what had happened.

On July 7, a mother and her 17-year-old daughter were sitting in their vehicle waiting for a family member inside the store when the same Corolla pulled in next to them.

Officers said the victims called Winter Haven PD when they saw Webster had again exposed himself and was holding a cell phone in his other hand, but had left before they arrived.

The victims of the second incident were able to report the Corolla's tag, and police said Webster was found to be the owner.

According to police, Webster was interviewed on July 9 and placed himself in the Walmart parking lot on both occasions. After driving home from his work in Brandon, he sometimes "decompresses" by driving around the lot before going home.

Police said the mother from the July 7 incident posted a message about the incident on social media, and she received a direct message from another woman who had encountered the same thing in the same parking lot.

Once she identified herself, detectives contacted her for an interview and said they confirmed the incident involved the same vehicle and the same description of Webster.

Webster was taken into custody for the July 7 incident and booked into Polk County Jail for two counts of exposure of sexual organs. Police said an additional charge for exposure of sexual organs was filed after the victim of the June 30 incident was interviewed.

"We believe there are possibly more victims who encountered this criminal, and we encourage them to contact us immediately," said Police Chief David Brannan.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this type of crime should contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.

