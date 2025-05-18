FHP looking for information on I-4 shooting investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a highway shooting that happened on May 11 around 6:30 a.m. on I-4 near Highway 301.

Troopers say victims reported a dark sedan “pulled alongside their Ford Edge,” and shot at them.

The suspect then followed a Chevrolet Tahoe onto the highway and shot at it as well. The Tahoe crashed into a utility pole near Franklin Road.

Troopers say the people in the Tahoe ran away to avoid the two masked suspects who chased them. The Tahoe occupants had minor injuries from the crash, but no one was hurt by gunfire.

.40 caliber bullets hit both cars, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.