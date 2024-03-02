FHP: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Haines City early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Officials said a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Polk City Road while a Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on the same street.

Near the intersection of Prado Grande Avenue, the Nissan driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the path of the Honda.

As a result, the front of the Honda collided with the passenger side of the Nissan.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 50-year-old Haines City man, died from injuries suffered during the crash after being transported to a local hospital.

The Nissan driver, a 35-year-old Haines City man, and the Honda driver, a 29-year-old Haines City man, suffered minor injuries due to the crash.