Dump truck crash knocks down two power lines, starts brush fire in Polk County

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A large dump truck crashed into two power lines in Polk County, causing power outages and a brush fire.

According to the Haines City Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Polk City Road and Wilbar Lane just before noon on Tuesday (May 7).

When first responders arrived at the crash scene, they found a dump truck lying on its side after crashing into the power poles. Bystanders said that the truck swerved off the road and lost control.

The downed power lines ignited a grass fire approximately 200 feet by 100 feet, the fire department said.

Haines City Fire Department

The driver of the truck was able to get out without help before emergency crews arrived. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.