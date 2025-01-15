Drunk man found in vehicle with BAC 6.5 times the legal limit: HCPD

- A Polk County man was arrested for DUI after allegedly having a blood alcohol 6.5 times the legal limit.
- Haines City Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on the intersection of Davenport Boulevard.
- Body camera video shows the man passed out in the driver's seat of the vehicle in the middle of the road.
Body camera video shows man drunk and passed out in vehicle in the middle of Haines City intersection
- Police are seen in the video banging on the door of the car in an attempt to get the driver, Miguel Rodriguez, 41, to wake up.
- Officers eventually broke a window to get inside the car.
- Haines City Police said that Rodriguez smelled like alcohol and had numerous bottles of liquor and wine inside his vehicle.
- He was taken to the hospital and his Blood Ethanol Value was measured at .523, 6.5 times the legal limit.
- He was arrested for DUI.
