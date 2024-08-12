Dog dies after lightning strikes Haines City home, causing fire

HAINES CITY, Fla — A Haines City home caught on fire after it was struck by lightning Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Haines City Fire Department (HCFD) said that firefighters went to the 500 block of Cattle Ranch Road around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a hole burned through the roof and flames going 30 feet in the air.
Crews said they were able to get the fire under control in an hour.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but the homeowner's dog died due to smoke inhalation.
The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Pinellas County Schools rolls out 20 new electric buses for the new school year
“It’s a very quiet bus, so it’s a plus for us because we can hear the kids, what’s going on inside the bus, and also for emergency vehicles.”