Deputy shoots, kills hammer-wielding suspect: PCSO

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man on Saturday who attempted to attack the law enforcement officer with a hammer, authorities said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 6:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic battery call in the Eagle Lake area.

The victim, a 61-year-old female, reported that she was being violently beaten by her husband, 52-year-old Charles Franklin Edwards.

The 9-1-1 operator could hear Edwards beating the victim, and the victim was begging the operator for help, the report stated.

When Deputy Christopher Johnston arrived on scene, he heard the victim screaming for help.

When he went inside, he saw Edwards attacking the victim with a large hammer. Johnston instructed Edwards several times to drop the weapon and surrender, which he ignored.

Johnston then deployed his Taser. Edwards, however, pulled out the Taser probes and “aggressively” ran toward Johnston with the hammer and attempted to strike Johnston, the report stated.

Johnston then shot Edwards at least two twice.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until Polk County Fire Rescue

arrived on the scene.

Both the suspect and victim were transported to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

"Domestic violence calls are one of the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers respond to. This is a sobering reminder of how dangerous domestic violence calls can end. This violent, enraged suspect was intent on killing his wife and was prevented from doing so by our deputy. We are praying for the victim to recover from her significant injuries,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Edwards has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2003 in

the states of Tennessee, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. His prior charges include possession with intent to sell narcotics; resisting arrest, assault; tampering with evidence; obstructing law enforcement; and escape/flight from law enforcement.

Johnston has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office for seven years.

Per standard protocol, there are four investigations currently underway: an independent investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit's Officer Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) Task Force; an internal investigation by the PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit; the Polk County Medical Examiner conducts the autopsy to determine themanner and cause of death; and all investigative findings are forwarded to the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office for their investigation and review.